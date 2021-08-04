Police incident at car dealership on Kelowna’s Enterprise Way

Officers were spotted with their rifles drawn at Kelowna Mini this morning.

RCMP at the Kelowna Mini dealership on Wednesday, Aug. 4. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Several police cruisers were spotted at a Kelowna car dealership on Enterprise Way this morning.

Officers were spotted at the Kelowna Mini dealership just before 8:30 a.m. Mounties had their rifles drawn and one woman who worked at the dealership said RCMP had the area locked down.

An officer on scene told the Capital News they were responding to a “brief incident” but refused to comment beyond that.

The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

