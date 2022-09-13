Police have closed Highway 3 near Keremeos since early Tuesday morning. No estimate when it will re-open. (Tracey Henderson Facebook)

Police have closed Highway 3 near Keremeos since early Tuesday morning. No estimate when it will re-open. (Tracey Henderson Facebook)

Police incident closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

Highway is closed in both directions between Hedley and Keremeos

Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos is closed in both directions for a police incident Tuesday morning.

There is heavy police presence near the Sunkatcher’s RV park, off Highway 3. People on social media who live in the area say there may have been a shooting.

The Penticton Western News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

According to DriveBC, there are no estimated time of re-opening the highway.

READ MORE: Logging truck jumps guard rail, submerged in Penticton channel

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire smoke from B.C. and U.S. spreads east as several blazes still uncontained
Next story
Guns, other weapons and bike chop shop found in Kelowna’s Mission

Just Posted

Stolen property, cash and firearms (RCMP)
Guns, other weapons and bike chop shop found in Kelowna’s Mission

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Vehicle fire in East Kelowna deemed as suspicious

Manager David Habib stands in front of one of the bars inside the Liquid Zoo in downtown Kelowna (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
‘Not afraid to fight:’ boxing coach and nightclub manager in the race to be Kelowna Mayor