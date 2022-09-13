Police incident closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos is closed in both directions for a police incident Tuesday morning.
There is heavy police presence near the Sunkatcher’s RV park, off Highway 3. People on social media who live in the area say there may have been a shooting.
The Penticton Western News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.
According to DriveBC, there are no estimated time of re-opening the highway.
🔺 CLOSED #BCHwy3 in both directions approximately 13 km west of #Keremeos due to a police incident. Assessment in progress, estimated opening time unavailable. Please avoid the area.
