As of 12:45 p.m., the route has been closed for eight hours

North of Creston near Wynndel, a police incident has closed Highway 3A in both directions for a four-kilometre stretch.

DriveBC reported the closure starting at approximately 4:20 a.m. between Lower Wynndel Road and View Road.

Nearly eight hours later, the last update at 12:30 p.m. stated assessment is in progress and the road is still closed. Drivers are advised to use the alternate route using Lower Wynndel Road.

The Creston RCMP have not yet issued a statement on the incident.

