Police incident closes Village of Keremeos office

Police incident resulted in numerous staff members being unable to come to work

The Village of Keremeos office is shut down for the next few days following a police incident Monday afternoon.

Village of Keremeos confirmed that an incident took place that police had to be involved in but couldn’t elaborate further.

“A police incident at the Village Office today (Monday) has resulted in numerous staff members being unable to attend work. The office will be closed to the public in upcoming days,” said a message to village residents.

RCMP have not responded to a request for more information on the incident.

One post to social media said a person entered the front office with weapons but that has not been confirmed by police.

The village said to email cao@keremeos.ca if you have any issues of an extremely urgent nature.

Crime