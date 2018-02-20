Black Press File Photo

Police incident ends peacefully in Glenmore

After the area was evacuated, police were able to calm a distraught 50-year-old man

A dynamic and unfolding police incident ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon for residents in the Glenmore area.

On Feb. 20, shortly after 1:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to the 2300 block of Silver Place in Kelowna for a report of a distraught 50-year-old man, believed to be armed and alone inside a home, according to the RCMP.

As a precautionary measure, to ensure public safety, police promptly executed the evacuation of residents of nearby homes.

“A short time after those tactical evacuations began, the distraught male exited the home and was apprehended without any further incident,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, communications officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The Kelowna RCMP Police And Crisis Team, a mobile team which provides community-based crisis intervention and is comprised of specially trained RCMP officers and an Interior Health psychiatric nurse, was called in to assist.

