Police investigate senior’s death at South Okanagan care home

The is the second death at a care home that police have investigated in the Okanagan this month

RCMP, its major crimes unit, and the B.C. Coroner’s office are investigating the death of an elderly Princeton woman, which occurred in a Keremeos long-term care home in December.

“A patient was injured in the care home,” said Keremeos RCMP Corporal Brian Evans. “She was injured in the care home and the family contacted us to investigate that.”

Orchard Haven care home is operated by Interior Health.

In a written statement provided to Black Press, Jon Clare, long-term care administrator for the health authority in South Okanagan, said:

“I can confirm that Interior Health is reviewing the death of an individual in care at Orchard Haven.

We are very sorry for this family’s loss and have been in direct contact with them. Our Patient Care Quality Office will continue to connect with the family.

“The RCMP and BC Coroner’s Office are also investigating, so I cannot speak to any specific details, but the safety of individuals in our care homes is our top priority and we are taking this seriously.”

Last week Black Press reported the RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and the coroner’s service are investigating the death of a senior citizen following an altercation at a Kelowna seniors’ care home, licensed by Interior Health.

According to RCMP spokesman Corporal Dan Moskaluk the 90 year-old woman died on Dec. 19 at the Spring Valley Care Centre in the Rutland area of the city.

That facility is privately run and is not owned or operated by Interior Health.

Related: Woman, 90, dies at B.C. care home following ‘altercation’

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says
Next story
Story Time from Space reaching new heights for Penticton educator

Just Posted

Former NHL stars coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health

The hockey stars join Third Space Counselling in ‘Train Like the Pros’

UPDATE: Man involved in altercation works alongside Kelowna RCMP

The identified man was allegedly involved in an altercation

Kelowna snow plows in action

Removal crews are off and clearing the snow that fell last night

UBC Okanagan Heat work hard for clothing drive

The drive was spearheaded by the athletes

Kelowna naturopath offers healthy dose of hip hop

Hip hop influence for Dr. BENTZ began as Lake Country teenager

Story Time from Space reaching new heights for Penticton educator

Patricia Tribe can’t believe how her reading and sciene program from space has grown internationally

UPDATE: The Game cancels entire Canadian tour

LA Rapper was slated to perform Saturday in Vancouver, Sunday in Vernon

John Horgan says LNG project meets standard of Indigenous relations

B.C. premier speaks on police action to clear pipeline route

Police investigate senior’s death at South Okanagan care home

The is the second death at a care home that police have investigated in the Okanagan this month

Kamloops police investigate arson at supportive housing unit

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident

Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says

More deferring property tax, using rent subsidy to stay at home

RCMP not at fault for in-custody death in South Okanagan

An investigation lead by IIO determined the arresting officer, detachment not at fault

Hergott: Happy New Year friends

Lawyer Paul Hergott thanks readers for tuning into his column every week

Newfoundland town asks for help as stranded seals block roads

Roddickton Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald has called Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials

Most Read