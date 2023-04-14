Police investigate shots fired into North Okanagan business

Police confirmed several rounds had been fired into the building

The Riverfront Pub and Grill is believed to be the target of an overnight shooting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Google Street View)

Police are investigating after shots were fired into a business in Grindrod last week.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski confirms a business owner called police to report that gunshots had been fired into their business sometime overnight on Tuesday, April 4.

Officers went to the business in the 6900 block of Highway 97A and found that several rounds had been fired into the building.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are continuing to investigate. No additional information is available for release at this time,” Terleski said.

Police did not say which business was targeted, but judging by the address, it is believed to be the Riverfront Pub and Grill.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Enderby office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-838-6818 and quote police file 2023-1699, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Transit patrols boosted after teenager dies in Surrey, B.C., bus stabbing

READ MORE: Kelowna gunshot victim expected to survive with life-altering injuries

Brendan Shykora

gunsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictPoliceRCMPRestaurants