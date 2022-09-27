The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating after a 72-year-old woman was found deceased in Enderby on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating after a 72-year-old woman was found deceased in Enderby on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police investigate suspicious death of senior in Enderby

A 72-year-old woman was found deceased on Sunday, Sept. 25

Police are investigating the death of a senior woman in Enderby, which has been deemed suspicious.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, B.C.’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation after the discovery of a deceased 72-year-old woman.

The North Okanagan Rural RCMP received information about the deceased woman on Sunday, Sept. 25. The woman was inside a residence in Enderby.

Saunderson said investigators believe the death is suspicious.

“The investigation is in its preliminary stages, however, investigators believe that it was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public,” Saunderson said.

According to a neighbour in the area, “at least four cop cars” arrived at the Cliffview Lane Modular Home Park on Sunday.

“Yellow tape went up around the whole house after that. An officer and a vehicle have been parked there 24/7.”

The neighbour added that on Tuesday morning, “an investigative team arrived, put on rubber gloves and were carrying the boxes of equipment to the house.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit’s information line at 1-877-987-8477.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
