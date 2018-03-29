Police look for information on missing Peachland man

Ethan Dillon was last heard from by family on March 28.

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Peachland man.

Ethan Dillon was last heard from by family on March 28.

Dillon is a Caucasian male, 22 years of age, six feet tall, approximately 160 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. He was believed to be wearing a grey pair of jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ethan Dillon is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Supreme Court vindicates B.C. doctor who medicated dying woman against her son’s wishes
Next story
A Matter of Confidence: How Christy Clark took a tumble while John Horgan was handed the house

Just Posted

Kelowna welcomes back homegrown athletes

The celebration will be held in Stuart Park,1430 Water Street, from 3:30 to 5 p.m

Rescue mission in Enderby

Vernon Search and Rescue assistance requested by RCMP

Kelowna residents provide input on 2017 wildfire and flooding season

An independent review is requesting feedback on how the province handled 2017’s fires and flooding

Updated: Mudslide site cleared on KLO

A mudslide occurred this afternoon on KLO Road in east Kelowna

Garbage collection fee jumping in West Kelowna

New fee of $49.74 per quarter will have to cover big jump in tipping fees at Kelowna’s landfill

‘Slow-motion’ mudslide a concern for Kelowna

The slide, ongoing for two years, appears caused by an unidentified groundwater source says the city

A Matter of Confidence: How Christy Clark took a tumble while John Horgan was handed the house

Rob Shaw and Richard Zussman chronicle the province’s ‘bizarre journey’ in new book

Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Robin Carey, 13, was a standout softball and baseball player, twice representing Team Canada

Supreme Court vindicates B.C. doctor who medicated dying woman against her son’s wishes

Health Professions Review Board’s decision deemed transparent and justifiable

Retirees, out-of-province residents calling B.C. ‘speculator tax’ unfair

Kris Smith says he may be forced to sell due to B.C.’s new speculation tax.

China’s defunct space lab hurtling toward Earth for re-entry

China’s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere sometime in the coming days

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Milan and Turin join forces for 2026 Olympic bid

The Italian Olympic Committee sent a letter of intent to the IOC stating its plans of combining Milan and Turin to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Federal campaigns have educated millions of youths about dangers of pot: minister

Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor says the federal government has reached millions of young Canadians

Most Read