Police look for information on missing Peachland man

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Peachland man.

Ethan Dillon was last heard from by family on March 28.

Dillon is a Caucasian male, 22 years of age, six feet tall, approximately 160 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. He was believed to be wearing a grey pair of jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ethan Dillon is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

