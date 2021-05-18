The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking on a remote forest road in Naramata on May 10. (Contributed)

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking on a remote forest road in Naramata on May 10. (Contributed)

Police offer no updates into two brothers found dead in Penticton last week

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a couple walking in Naramata on May 10

There are no updates from police since the bodies of two Kamloops brothers were discovered off a forest service road in Naramata May 10.

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking near a remote section of the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road on Monday morning, May 10.

RCMP’s Major Crime Unit immediately took steps to secure the location and with the Integrated Forensic Identification Section examined the scene. An autopsy took place Friday but police are yet to say how the brothers were killed.

READ MORE: Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton

“Updates will be provided as they become available. I have no updates at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey on Monday.

There is also no updates on whether or not the two men seen going through the orchards were connected to the deaths or not. The police asked for the pair to come forward but it’s not known if they had.

It was the Fryer brother’s dad who took to social media to say that his sons had been killed. It wasn’t police who released the identity of the young men.

Dawn March, the brothers’ stepmother, told Kamloops This Week by email: “Carlo and Erick Fryer were beloved family members. Erick was kind, generous, athletic and the first person to help his family and friends. He was the big brother that all his siblings wanted to hang out with. He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and solid friend. Carlo was sweet, gentle and an all-star ball player. He was a loving husband and a wonderful father. He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and solid friend.

“Our family is devastated by this tragic loss and wants the boys to be remembered as the happy and amazing family members that they were.”

A GoFundMe page had been created to raise money for the family left behind by Carlo Fryer that includes his young daughter. As of Tuesday over $14,000 has been raised.

“If you knew Carlo, he was all about his little girl. I know everyone in the community, and especially our ball community, we aren’t just people who play, we are all family,” said Dawn Edwards who started the GoFundMe page.

Social media posts have noted the brothers’ deep connection to, and love of, the local slo-pitch community.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.

– With files from Kamloops This Week

READ MORE: Police working to identify the two bodies found in Naramata

Previous story
BREAKING: Firearm incident unfolding on Westside
Next story
Taco, a beloved Penticton cat had to be euthanized after ingesting poison

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)
Kelowna RCMP promotion process tainted with bias: federal judge

An officer was passed over for a promotion in 2015

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna announces Victoria Day hours for civic properties

On May 24, City Hall will be closed but other properties like the Landfill will remain open

Collecting the rookie cards of current and former Indigenous. (Instagram)
Kelowna collector to distribute hockey cards to Indigenous youth players

Naim Cardinal is a member of Tallcree First Nation in Alberta

Crews are looking for a missing kayaker in Mission Creek. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News staff)
UPDATE: Kelowna fire crews retrieve kayak, continue search for kayaker in Mission Creek

The bridge connecting KLO Road to Spiers Road is blocked off as crews work

File Photo
BREAKING: Firearm incident unfolding on Westside

Public is asked to avoid the area, and not reveal the location on social media

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

Announced Tuesday, May 18 by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, the province added gyms, dance and fitness studios to its list of places where face coverings are mandatory (AP/Steven Senne)
Masks now required at all times inside B.C. gyms, including during workouts

The province added gyms, dance and fitness studios to its list of places where face coverings are mandatory Tuesday

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Volunteering is being part of a whole

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

The Vernon School District has cancelled spring break trips in following with the province's health recommendations amide COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon school trustee candidates face off in forum

Voters in Vernon, BX and Silver Star can join May 18 virtual meeting

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen of Abbotsford has now been charged with 21 counts of sexual assault related to his massage business. (Facebook photo)
Former Abbotsford masseur now faces 21 counts of sexual assault

Bud Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy initally faced three charges

Two people were killed in an April 6 collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm. (RCMP Image)
RCMP correct cause of fatal Highway 1 crash near Sicamous following witness statements

Crash resulted in the deaths of both drivers involved

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Over the years, police have worked with sketch artists to draw what the boys could have looked like at the times of their deaths. (Vancouver Police Department)
DNA breakthrough expected in cold case involving murdered Vancouver boys, 7 and 8

Forensic analysts are working to identify relatives of the children, whose bodies were found in Stanley Park in 1953

Livestock competitions have been part of the Pacific National Exhibiton for more than a century. (Maple Ridge News files)
B.C. provides $50 million to keep major tourist attractions going

Tour bus companies also eligible for latest COVID-19 aid

Most Read