Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street - Steven Lin

Police officer puts out bush fire in West Kelowna

The officer responded to the scene of a fully engulfed car fire along a forest service road

A police officer was able to snuff out a potential fire yesterday which was burning in a vehicle along a forest services road.

On July 13, at 6:18 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the ditch along Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road, according to the Kelowna RCMP in a statement.

The vehicle was located by police, fully engulfed in flames, between the five kilometre and six km marker on the south side of the forestry road.

Due to its intensity the fire grew, as it spread into the bush surrounding the vehicle. The responding police officer, who first arrived on scene, completely emptied his police vehicle’s fire extinguisher on the blaze in an effort to limit the further spread of the fire into the tinder-dry bush, the statement said.

Forestry wildfire officials were notified, as the fire was outside the municipalities fire protection service area. The blaze has since been fully extinguished.

The vehicle was believed to be a white GMC Sierra pickup truck, however, investigators have yet to confirm those details and identify a registered owner. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered
Next story
Help from afar: Kelowna woman helps builds schools in Cambodia

Just Posted

Help from afar: Kelowna woman helps builds schools in Cambodia

Take a page from Elaine Crebo’s book

Police officer puts out bush fire in West Kelowna

The officer responded to the scene of a fully engulfed car fire along a forest service road

Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we share the top stories in Lake Country and Kelowna from the week

Claps and cheers for Swim Across the Lake participants

The 70th annual Swim Across the Lake takes place today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

West Kelowna Houston Pizza gets rave reviews before opening

The Saskatchewan pizza company is opening soon in the Westside

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in Kelowna

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Staples has moved to the Okanagan.

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Police reportedly arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. rancher concerned after 2 of his cows shot near logging roads

Warning: story contains disturbing content

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

VIDEO: Man captivated by curious humpback whales off B.C. island

Pair of whales are seen in the video swimming near the shores of Heriot Bay

Most Read