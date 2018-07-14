Police officer puts out bush fire in West Kelowna

The officer responded to the scene of a fully engulfed car fire along a forest service road

A police officer was able to snuff out a potential fire yesterday which was burning in a vehicle along a forest services road.

On July 13, at 6:18 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the ditch along Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road, according to the Kelowna RCMP in a statement.

The vehicle was located by police, fully engulfed in flames, between the five kilometre and six km marker on the south side of the forestry road.

Due to its intensity the fire grew, as it spread into the bush surrounding the vehicle. The responding police officer, who first arrived on scene, completely emptied his police vehicle’s fire extinguisher on the blaze in an effort to limit the further spread of the fire into the tinder-dry bush, the statement said.

Forestry wildfire officials were notified, as the fire was outside the municipalities fire protection service area. The blaze has since been fully extinguished.

The vehicle was believed to be a white GMC Sierra pickup truck, however, investigators have yet to confirm those details and identify a registered owner. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

