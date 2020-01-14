Police on scene of vehicle incident on Cadder Avenue

A single blue car blocked the intersection of Cadder and Pandosy on Tuesday night

RCMP blocked the intersection of Cadder Avenue and Pandosy Street, Tuesday night, following a vehicle incident.

A single blue car with a smashed hood sat in the middle of the intersection at about 8 p.m.

According to those on scene, it’s unclear what happened and police did not comment.

A crash is slowing traffic at Cadder and Pandosy in Kelowna. RCMP is controlling traffic which is still open in all directions and fire crews are cleaning up on scene.

Traffic was slow going while officers directed drivers around the incident.

Injuries of those involved are not known.

Road conditions in Kelowna were reported to be icy as temperatures dipped below -13 C.

