Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Police across the province will begin stepping up their roadside enforcement this Canada Day weekend to crack down on impaired drivers.

Every year in B.C., an average of 65 people die in crashes involving impaired driving. On Canada Day, ICBC claims one person is killed and 190 are injured in about 730 crashes across the province.

RELATED: Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

With the nation’s birthday quickly approaching, ICBC and police are urging drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home if their summer fun includes alcohol.

Chief Cons. Neil Dubord, Chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee, warned the trauma and financial costs of a crash or arrest are significant and can last a lifetime.

“Police are out on B.C. roads looking for impaired drivers at CounterAttack roadchecks this summer,” he said in a news release.

According to ICBC, while progress has been made, impaired driving remains the leading cause of criminal death in Canada and in the top three contributing factors for fatal crashes in B.C.

If you’re hosting a celebration this summer and plan to serve alcohol, get an ICBC special event permit kit for free at icbc.com.

The kits includes items to encourage designated drivers to stay sober and for guests to find a safe ride home.

