Police presence at home near Ben Lee Park in Rutland

Several RCMP cruisers are on scene; Leathead closed between Franklyn and Hollywood

Several RCMP officers are responding to a home on Leathead Road in Rutland on Monday evening (Jan. 18).

The cause of the large police presence is not known, but neighbours say the house is known for drug activity and cops have been watching it for a number of days.

@KelownaRCMP demanding residents come out of a home on Leathead Rd. Guns drawn. Neighbours say it’s a known drug house, that’s been watched by police for days. Franklyn to Hollywood blocked in Rutland. pic.twitter.com/VFrgzTTwvn — Jen Zielinski (@Jen_zee) January 19, 2021

Several people have evacuated the home, but police had their guns drawn and were heard demanding more people to come out of the house. Witnesses say officers have also been yelling, asking the inhabitants of the home if they have weapons.

Leathead Road is currently closed between Franklyn and Hollywood roads.

