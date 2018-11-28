Police presence in Olalla, highway closed

Highway 3A is closed south of Main Street Olalla due to police presence.

UPDATE: 9:05 p.m.

Residents in the area have contacted the Review and stated a man has barricaded himself in his home. Heavy police presence is on scene and some nearby homes have been evacuated.

ORIGINAL:

Highway 3A just south of Olalla has been closed for the past several hours because of a police incident.

DriveBC first reported the road closed because of police presence south of Main Street just before 8 p.m.

An update at 8:30 p.m. shows the road is still closed in both directions and there is no estimated time it will reopen.

The Keremeos Review has reached out to RCMP to find out more about the incident.

More to come.

