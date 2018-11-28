Police presence in Olalla, highway closed

Highway 3A is closed south of Main Street Olalla due to police presence.

UPDATE: 9:05 p.m.

Residents in the area have contacted the Review and stated a man has barricaded himself in his home. Heavy police presence is on scene and some nearby homes have been evacuated.

ORIGINAL:

Highway 3A just south of Olalla has been closed for the past several hours because of a police incident.

CLOSED – #BCHwy3A Police incident south of main street in #OlallaBC has the highway closed in both directions. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. No alternate route. Expect delays. #KeremeosBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 29, 2018

DriveBC first reported the road closed because of police presence south of Main Street just before 8 p.m.

An update at 8:30 p.m. shows the road is still closed in both directions and there is no estimated time it will reopen.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy3A Police incident south of #OlallaBC has the highway closed in both directions. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Alternate route via #BCHwy97 and #BCHwy3. Expect delays. Next update 9:30 PM. #KeremeosBChttps://t.co/BfJBh6F413 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 29, 2018

The Keremeos Review has reached out to RCMP to find out more about the incident.

More to come.

