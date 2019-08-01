West Vancouver council is the elected decision-making body for the District and is comprised of the mayor and six councillors. (District of West Vancouver photo)

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Police are investigating death threats made towards West Vancouver mayor and council.

Officers responded to reports of graffiti at 1552 Esquimalt Avenue at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, West Vancouver police said in a news release Thursday. There, they found three large information boards for proposed apartment buildings defaced with spray paint reading “Kill Booth” and “Kill Council” in large letters.

The vandalized signs were removed immediately.

“This is very concerning for us,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “We take all reports of threats seriously, and an investigation has been launched in an effort to identify any suspects.”

Police believe the graffiti was made between Tuesday at 3 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 a.m.

ALSO READ: Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-925-7300 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again
Next story
Woman ordered to pay $106K after defrauding Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Ryan Furman was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

City of Kelowna continues growth of city’s bike lanes

Sutherland Ave. bike lanes officially open at the end of August and more are on the way

Kelowna drivers set to raid new speed cameras

The obvious parody event is taking jabs at both the cameras and the Area 51 raid of a similar name

Kelowna’s Spiers Road to close next week for safety improvements

Spiers Road will be closed between Hewlett Road and Saucier Road for approximately four weeks

Woman ordered to pay $106K after defrauding Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Susan Maureen Steen pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000

Okanagan MLA’s urges the provincial government to step up forestry management

Forestry critic John Rustad says the forestry industry is in crisis

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

LETTER: Support shown for patio on Main Street in Summerland

Seasonal patio has been completed at bakery

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Summerland senior golfers use par points system

Leagues compete each week throughout the season

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Public input sought on Sicamous-Armstrong rail trail

Planners of the Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail are turning to the public for input on the project

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Most Read