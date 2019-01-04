Police probe senior’s death at Kelowna care home

RCMP say death occurred after altercation with another resident of the facility

The Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroners Services are say they are continuing their investigation into the recent death of a senior citizen at a Kelowna seniors’ care home.

The death followed an altercation with another resident at the home, said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and the coroners service are investigating the sudden death of the 90 year-old woman on Dec. 19 at the Spring Valley Care Centre in the Rutland area of the city.

According to police, the woman received medical treatment following the altercation which occurred at the facility the day before. The woman is belived to have broken her hip as of the altercation and spent a night in hospital.

Moskaluk said she died at the facility shortly after her release from hospital.

While police are not releasing any further information at this time, the woman’s daughter has told the media her mother broke her hip when she was pushed to the ground by a 90-year-old male resident at the care home who suffers from dementia.

