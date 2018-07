Greenpeace Canada protestors have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

North Vancouver RCMP began removing pipeline protesters hanging beneath the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The dozen protesters, who have been there since Tuesday morning, had stopped an oil tanker from leaving Kinder Morgan’s Westridge Terminal in Burnaby.

The 34-hour long protest was organized by Greenpeace Canada.

