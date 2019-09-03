The RCMP are now treating the search for a man lost in a boat crash on Sunday night as a recovery mission. (File Photo)

Police requesting public’s help following tragic Shuswap boat crash

Investigators wish to speak with anyone who saw two cigar boats travelling together on Sept. 1.

Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance as they look into a tragic boat crash on Shuswap Lake Sunday.

The police search for the man missing after the collision of two speedboats on Sept. 1 has not been successful and is now being termed a recovery mission.

RCMP, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) and BC Ambulance crews were called to the scene of a collision between two boats on Shuswap Lake between Canoe and Sicamous about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. The two boats were travelling side-by-side on the lake heading east when one of them lost control. Police say two people were ejected from the boat into the lake.

A 25-year-old woman was pulled from the water by the people on the second boat and taken to hospital in Kelowna where she is recovering from non life-threatening injuries.

An extensive search was launched for 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann of Lake Country. According to Salmon Arm RCMP, he has not been located and is presumed drowned. Police say their efforts in the area are now considered a recovery mission.

Searches the day after the crash were assisted by a Shuswap SAR search vessel as well as a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing and specialized resources are being brought in to assist. Help from the public is being requested.

RCMP investigators would like to speak with anyone who saw a white, black and blue cigar boat and a white cigar boat travelling in tandem or stationary on Shuswap Lake between Herald Park and Paradise Point on Sept. 1 between 7:30 and 8:20 p.m.

Police would also like to see any photos or videos people might have taken of the boats in question.

The Salmon Arm RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-832-6044.

Police requesting public's help following tragic Shuswap boat crash

