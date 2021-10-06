Police respond to body discovery in Vernon

Investigation into death ongoing after unresponsive person found near Performing Arts Centre

The discovery of a body near the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Tuesday is under investigation.

BC Ambulance Services and RCMP were called to a report of an unresponsive person in the 3800 block of 33rd St around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

“The person was confirmed to have been deceased prior to the arrival of emergency responders,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “The BC Coroners Service was notified and an investigation into the person’s death is ongoing at this time.”

READ MORE: Two arrested after gelato shop smash and grab in Vernon

READ MORE: Roundabout of road closures continue in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathOkanaganRCMP