Police responding to stabbing at H20 Fitness Centre in Kelowna

One person is in hospital and another is in custody after a stabbing at H20 Fitness Centre in Kelowna on Saturday evening.

Around 10 RCMP cruisers are present at the scene and a large section of the parking lot has been cordoned off.

A BC Transit bus is stopped in the taped-off area and transit supervisors are on scene.

Large police presence in front of H20 Fitness Centre off Gordon Drive in Kelowna. Significant area of the parking lot cordoned off. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/qtEKInNeIs — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) November 1, 2020

According to RCMP officers on scene, the victim’s condition is unknown at this time. One person is in police custody.

Details regarding the incident remain unclear at this time.

