Police reveal Logan Lake man stabbed to death

RCMP have released new information after a man was found dead in a motel in Logan Lake

Kamloops RCMP are now confirming that a 55-year-old Logan Lake man was stabbed to death.

The Logan Lake RCMP attended a local motel on March 6, at approximately 6:40 a.m., following a complaint to police, where they located an unresponsive man in one of the rooms.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has confirmed the cause of death of the victim involved.

“RCMP investigators, in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service, have confirmed the cause of death via forensic examination following the completion of the autopsy, as being complications resulting from stabbing injuries,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk,

66-year-old Gordon Fleming of Logan Lake has been charged with second-degree murder in the man’s death and is currently remanded in custody.

Fleming’s next court appearance is April 9, 2018, in Kamloops.

Related: Murder charge after Logan Lake motel death

Related: Body discovered in Kamloops settling pond recovered

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops house up in flames
Next story
One dead after rockslide crashes into South Okanagan house

Just Posted

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

Kelowna mayor defends council’s record on affordable, accessible housing

Colin Basran says council opposes new speculation tax but has done lots to encourage more housing

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Update: West Kelowna parents look to delay grade reconfiguration

Parents argue due process was not followed in school board decision

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Career options abound at Black Press Career Fair

Black Press hosted its second annual Extreme Education and Career Fair Monday in Kelowna

Alex Ovechkin joins NHL’s exclusive 600-goal club

Caps’ captain is fourth-fastest player to 600 behind only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Brett Hull

Police reveal Logan Lake man stabbed to death

RCMP have released new information after a man was found dead in a motel in Logan Lake

Kamloops house up in flames

Westsyde Road is closed while firefighters battle large blaze

Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Teenager had used her parents’ credit card to rent the home

Millennials’ voter turnout in 2017 B.C. election up 7%

The 2017 election cost $4.6 million more than the prior one

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian sailor found guilty of sexual assault

Master Seaman Daniel Cooper had pleaded not guilty to the charges aboard the HMCS Athabaskan

UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska

Aerial search of south face of Mendenhall Towers reveals no clues

Most Read