Duncan man dead in car accident in Chemainus. (File photo) (File photo)

Police search for Escalade after shots fired in Kamloops

Gunshots rang out near Thompson Rivers University on Monday

Police in Kamloops are looking for two vehicles that may have been involved in a shooting incident, Monday afternoon.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie RCMP received a report that a suspect in a vehicle had shot a firearm at someone in another vehicle near the intersection of McGill Road and Summit Drive.

RELATED: Shots fired in Kamloops

Now, officers are looking for a black pick-up Escalade with an Alberta license plate as well as the victim’s vehicle that may have one or more windows shot out; as both vehicles fled the scene immediately after the gunfire was heard.

According to witnesses there appeared to be two people in the vehicle, both wearing bandanas over their faces.

“Officers immediately attended the area and flooded egress routes in an attempt to locate one or both of the vehicles involved,” stated Shelkie.

Police are continuing to investigate as there are no known injuries at this time and neither the suspect or the victim vehicle have been located.

RELATED: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

Kamloops RCMP is asking anyone who saw the initial incident on McGill and Summit, saw either the suspect or victim vehicle or who has any information about this incident to contact the RCMP at 250-828-3000.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Just Posted

Homegrown Kelowna Carpenter recognized as one of best

Lukas Pfob built his way onto the podium at Skills Canada Nationals

RCMP bike rodeo give away two bikes

On Friday the two lucky winners raced off

End Summer Hunger in Kelowna looks to break another record

The fundraising campaign has set a goal of $40,000

Youth led projects in the Okanagan receive funding

Projects based in the Central and South Okanagan supported with grants

Peachland’s State of Local Emergency rescinded

Okanagan Lake level is slowly dropping

VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

Rider descends Campbell River hill at mad speed

Police search for Escalade after shots fired in Kamloops

Gunshots rang out near Thompson Rivers University on Monday

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

A’s get split with Chiefs, host Thunder Saturday

Okanagan sits at 14-12 heading into first meeting of the season UBC team

Mother in her fifties finishes high school, graduates with daughter

Recent graduate encourages other adults to get Dogwood Diploma using Adult Upgrading Grant

Outdoor yoga session planned for B.C. legislature lawn

Event set to mark fourth annual International Day of Yoga

Mission Hill releases more tickets for Chris Botti show

An Evening with Chris Botti is set for Aug. 8 at Mission Hill Family Estate

Singla family lawyer responds to media reports of CBSA raid

Border services agents had been at the home all day Thursday conducting an “enforcement action”

Most Read