Police search for Kelowna delivery-food scammer

The scam artist has caused local restaurants to lose profits

Watch out for a smooth-talking scammer that has been taking advantage of local restaurants.

Kelowna Mounties want to hear from local restaurant owners who may have been defrauded by the scam artist, and wish to warn others of the tactics being used to avoid paying for food upon delivery, according to RCMP.

Kelowna RCMP have been made aware of multiple incidents, where local restaurants have suffered losses that range anywhere from $60 to $100 at a time, as a result of being scammed during the delivery of food to a customer. Police have learned that the suspect, who places the food order, will often arrange to meet the delivery driver at alternate locations.

During the payment process for the delivery, the suspect utilizes a credit or debit card which is either declined or produces a security alert message. The scam artist then claims he has no cash or other methods of payment and subsequently convinces the delivery driver to leave the food, promising that his spouse or a family member will attend the restaurant and cover his bill, according to RCMP.

“Of course, the scam artists spouse never shows up to the restaurant to cover the cost of the food delivered and staff are unable to reach the suspect,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “RCMP are very interested in hearing from any other local business who may have fallen victim to a similar scam.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Cst. Apollonia de Jong of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2018-134. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

