Police search for Kelowna robbery suspect ongoing

Credit: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP have released additional images of a robbery suspect.

On Oct 15 at 4:50 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a robbery in progress at the M&M Food Market located in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

Witnesses told police that the suspect entered the store, brandished a knife, demanded money and fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the RCMP.

An image of the suspect was released the following day and the crime had been featured on Kelowna Crime Stoppers unsolved crimes.

“However, an identity has not yet been made, and the Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section is looking to further their investigation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Addition screenshots images captured from the store’s video surveillance footage are now being released in the hopes of generating tips from the public.”

At the time the suspect was described to police as a Caucasian male in his thirties, standing approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall. He was seen wearing light blue jeans, a black hoodie with white lettering underneath a black windbreaker jacket, a grey and white baseball hat and a pair of white shoes.

Contact Cst. Steve McBride of the Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section at 250-762-3300 if you have any information on the incident. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

