Police search for suspect vehicle after daytime break and enter

A search is underway in the Central Okanagan for a suspect vehicle police believe to be tied to a residential break and enter and theft from a Rutland area home.

On Oct. 17, just after 11 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a residential alarm and learned that a homeowner on site had discovered that a break and enter had been committed. RCMP responded to the scene, conducted a search and cleared the property of any suspects.

RELATED: RCMP look to reunite cash with owner

“After conducting a review of the homes video surveillance system, investigators have obtained images of both their break and enter suspect, who clearly took steps to disguise their identity, and a vehicle, they believe to be associated to that suspect,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “We are asking the general public to call police immediately if they spot this suspect vehicle in their community. RCMP also urge the public not to approach this vehicle or any of it’s occupants.”

RELATED: Okanagan RCMP detachment hosts recruiting, exam sessions

The suspect is believed to be a male, seen wearing black or dark coloured baggy pants, a black hoodie with what appears to be a white “Metal Mulisha” logo, a pair of black gloves, a pair of tinted ski goggles and a red bandana over his face.

The suspect vehicle is an older model, silver 4-door sedan, with winter tires on steel rims and notable damage to the driver’s side front door.

If you spot the suspect vehicle, or you have any information that may assist police in their ongoing investigation, you are asked to contact Cst. Regan Donahue of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.