Police find vehicle linked to Enderby incident

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have found a blue 2008 Kia Sportage allegedly linked to an incident in Enderby. (RCMP)

UPDATE MONDAY, SEPT. 20, 4 P.M.: RCMP issued a one-line release Monday afternoon, Sept. 20, saying they had foudn the blue 2008 Kia Sportage, and thanked the public for its help.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are looking for a bright blue 2008 Kia Sportage linked to an ongoing investigation in the Enderby area.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports Monday, Sept. 20, of suspicious activity involving the vehicle on Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen.

Police responded to the area but the vehicle had already fled.

“We are actively looking for the vehicle involved in this incident,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Additional police resources are involved in the search for the vehicle, including an RCMP helicopter.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around this incident and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle.”

The vehicle has the plates KL087K.

“If you see this vehicle, do not approach it and call police immediately.”

