Police to search Kamloops home after stabbing

A Kamloops man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Sunday night.

The man was discovered standing on the side of the road, about 6: 30 p.m., by a police officer who was on her way to another call.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie the man said he had been attacked and had a serious stab wound.

Police cordoned off the area of the 1600 block of Valleyview Drive to search for a suspect.

The man’s vehicle found by police parked at a nearby residence.

At this time, the residence is being secured by police until a search warrant has been issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

