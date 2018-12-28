Police searching for meat thief who brandished weapon at Safeway employees

Police seek the public’s help to identify a shoplifting suspect who allegedly brandished a knife when confronted by store staff.

On Dec. 13, at 9:11 p.m., RCMP received a report of a theft at the Safeway located in the 2300 block of Highway 97 in Kelowna. Police have learned that the unknown suspect entered the grocery store and was observed by staff who witnessed the male conceal a number of raw meat items, according to the RCMP in a news release.

“Store employees chose to confront the man in an effort to prevent the theft,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Those employees were forced to back off, when the suspect brandished a knife, allowing him to flee on foot with the unpaid merchandise.”

Staff followed the suspect at a distance on foot towards Underhill Street, where they eventually lost sight of him. Patrols for the man made by police were negative, according to the news release.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately six-feet-tall, wearing a dark coloured hoodie, a grey baseball cap, a baggy pair of pants, a pair of black shoes with white soles and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

