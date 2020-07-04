Police searching for missing Lake Country man

David Anthony Jenken, 65, was reported missing Friday and was last seen on June 28

Lake Country RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing local man.

David Anthony Jenken, 65, was reported missing by friends and family on Friday, July 3, having not heard from him for a number of days.

Jenken was last seen on or around June 28 in the Lake Country area. Friends are asking that he contact them to confirm he is safe.

Jenken is described as a Caucasian man standing 5’9” and weighing 181 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jenken is also associated with a 2003 grey Chevrolet Caval with B.C. licence plate 199MGL.

“The Lake Country RCMP continue to look for David Jenken but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said. “Police have provided a photograph of Mr. Jenken in hopes someone in the community will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Anthony Jenken is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. The public can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

