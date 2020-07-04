David Anthony Jenken, 65, was reported missing by friends and family on Friday, July 3, 2020. Police are asking the public for help in determining his location. (Contributed)

Police searching for missing Lake Country man

David Anthony Jenken, 65, was reported missing Friday and was last seen on June 28

Lake Country RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing local man.

David Anthony Jenken, 65, was reported missing by friends and family on Friday, July 3, having not heard from him for a number of days.

Jenken was last seen on or around June 28 in the Lake Country area. Friends are asking that he contact them to confirm he is safe.

Jenken is described as a Caucasian man standing 5’9” and weighing 181 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jenken is also associated with a 2003 grey Chevrolet Caval with B.C. licence plate 199MGL.

“The Lake Country RCMP continue to look for David Jenken but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said. “Police have provided a photograph of Mr. Jenken in hopes someone in the community will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Anthony Jenken is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. The public can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon senior

READ MORE: Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Just Posted

Police searching for missing Lake Country man

David Anthony Jenken, 65, was reported missing Friday and was last seen on June 28

‘Justice for Mona’ protests planned in Kelowna, Lower Mainland

Security camera footage shows Mona Wang being dragged, stepped on during RCMP wellness check

Peachland gives local hairdresser a warm welcome back

Carly Thomas said she’s grateful to be back working with friends and family

Neighbourhood pond dries up again

The RDCO filled up the pond on Hall Road but it’s drying up again

Orphaned Okanagan beavers admitted to rehab centre

The two beavers are in the care of the Fawcett Family Wildlife Health Centre

VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Murals of Gratitude exhibit includes at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers

Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Name and formerly-used images “fly in the face” of the district’s human rights policy, says board chair

Seymour Arm landslide interrupts drinking water to 500 people

The July 3 slide damaged a water system and a logging road.

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

Buffeted by invisible forces and just plain worn out, the United States of America celebrates its 244th birthday

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, advocates say

There are provisions in Canada’s prostitution laws that make workers immune from prosecution, but not from arrest

Liberal party finished 2019 having spent $43 million, raised $42 million

All political parties had until midnight June 30 to submit their financial reports for last year

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

Most Read