Police searching for missing Vernon man

Glen Todd Bennett was last seen in Vernon Wednesday, March 9

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help as they search for missing Vernon resident Glen Todd Bennett.

Bennett was last seen in Vernon Wednesday, March 9, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Glen Bennett is described as being 50 years old, 6’1” and weighing 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Glen Bennett is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
