Police searching for vandals of Rutland public washrooms

Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve this week’s crimes in West Kelowna.

Recent activities in Rutland indicate that a group of teenagers are running amok. On May 20, a mischief in progress was reported at 11:15 p.m. when a witness watched a group of 20 or more kids smashing two City of Kelowna vehicles in the parking lot at the YMCA on Hartman Road.

A short time later a security company employee called to report that windows at the nearby Rutland Activity Centre were smashed, probably occurring just before the vehicles were vandalized. On the morning of May 22, police were called back to the activity centre when it was reported that a break and enter had occurred, with nothing being stolen, but the doors had been badly damaged.

At 11:11 p.m. a woman called the RCMP to report mischief in progress at the public washrooms located on the Rutland sports fields. A group of youths had destroyed all the toilets and sinks in both of the washrooms.

On May 29, a gas station employee on the 1100 block of Industrial Road in West Kelowna reported a theft that had occurred earlier that morning.

A man drove up to the business at approximately 4 a.m. in a white work truck with a flashing amber light on top and helped himself to four propane tanks, 25-30 oil containers, washer fluid and firewood.

Another crime occurred recently between May 4 and 7. Suspects entered a worksite located on Hudson Road and Highway 97 South and stole equipment belonging to a traffic control company. The thieves took a solar panel mounted on an arrow trailer used in road construction and eight black six-volt deep cell batterieThe total value of stolen equipment is approximately $10,000.

A trailer was also stolen in Kelowna recently.

The owner of an RV parked at a storage lot on Pinto Road in Kelowna was notified by the lot’s manager on May 26 that his trailer had been stolen overnight. The missing trailer is a white 2011 Energy travel trailer with VIN 4YDT28028BN830073 and BC plate number UTH24B. The trailer contained many items including fishing gear, a TV, a chainsaw and a boat motor.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

