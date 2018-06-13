Police searching for witnesses after flagger is hit in West Kelowna

The white Ford allegedly hit the woman’s wrist Monday morning in a construction zone

The West Kelowna RCMP is looking for witnesses after a traffic control flagger was struck in a hit and run Monday.

Police continue its investigation into an injury hit and run collision which involved a traffic control flagger working inside a construction zone Monday morning in West Kelowna.

On June 11, at approximately 10:30 a.m. the RCMP was notified of a pedestrian involved hit and run collision in an active construction zone located in the 1100 block of Westside Road, according to an RCMP news release.

Police have learned that the traffic control person was in the process of stopping northbound traffic towards Vernon when the incident unfolded. The police members were told the driver of the lead vehicle was insistent on being permitted to pass, that he had a verbal exchange with the traffic control person, in which he allegedly uttered threats.

The driver allegedly proceeded against the directions provided by the traffic controller, in doing so his commercial white Ford pickup truck knocked the stop sign out of her hand, injuring her wrist. The suspect allegedly stopped and exited his vehicle briefly, when flagged over at the opposite end of the construction zone. The suspect was reportedly directed by the woman’s co-workers to remain on scene to await the arrival of police. The suspect remained confrontational and allegedly fled the scene, the release said.

“RCMP are following up with the company which owns the suspect vehicle in an effort to positively identify the driver and further their still ongoing investigation,” said Cpl. Tania Carroll, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

The RCMP was told an independent witness stopped to advise the victim that he captured dash camera footage of the incident. Police are urging this motorist to come forward with this video evidence and ask all other witnesses to come forward to speak with police.

Witnesses are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Police searching for witnesses after flagger is hit in West Kelowna

The white Ford allegedly hit the woman's wrist Monday morning in a construction zone

