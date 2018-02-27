Credit: Contributed

Police searching for witnesses of accident on Banks Road

Kelowna - An accident on Hwy 97 and Banks Road happened yesterday

The Kelowna RCMP is looking for witnesses to assist them in their investigation after responding to a hit-and-run collision at Highway 97 and Banks Road Monday afternoon.

On Feb. 26, at approximately 1:47 p.m. Kelowna RCMP were called to a motor vehicle collision at Banks Road and Highway 97 where a Blue Jeep Cherokee was reportedly hit by a Brown GMC Jimmy.

The Kelowna Fire Department and the BC Ambulance service were on scene assisting with the injured occupants when police arrived. The female driver of the Blue Jeep Cherokee suffered serious injuries and her young female passenger was also injured. Both were transported to the Kelowna General Hospital where they sought medical attention for their nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the RCMP.

Witnesses at the scene advised police the Brown GMC Jimmy was traveling northbound on Highway 97 when it drove through a red light at the Banks Road intersection and collided with the Blue Jeep causing extensive damage to front end and driver side of the vehicle. The driver of the GMC failed to remain at the crash and immediately departed the scene northbound on Highway 97.

The front license plate of the suspect vehicle was however found at the scene and therefore officers were able to track down the driver and his vehicle at his residence. An 80-year-old male was identified as the driver and it was apparent to officers that he was suffering from a medical episode and he was transported to the Kelowna General Hospital for a medical assessment.

The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit are continuing their investigation into the collision.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the motor vehicle incident either in person or perhaps were in a vehicle equipped with a dashboard camera, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision
Next story
Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Just Posted

Police searching for witnesses of accident on Banks Road

Kelowna - An accident on Hwy 97 and Banks Road happened yesterday

Big White supports amateur racing

The annual TELUS Kelowna Cup was held Saturday at the resort

Falsely accused reporter coming to Kelowna to speak

Mohamed Fahmy spend two years in an Egyptian jail accused of being a terrorist

Canadian man credited with inventing the Pizza Pop dies at 89 in Vernon

In the 1960s, Paul Faraci owned a Winnipeg restaurant and came up with a twist on the calzone

Women in Business: Kelowna mom and entrepreneur nominated for award

Sheri Simson was nominated as a finalist for the Mompreneur Award of Excellence

Aspiring Armstrong actor’s career moving forward

Robert Stratford’s first commercial hits the airwaves

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

Budget outlines $18.1-billion deficit, focuses on women, scientists

School districts adding up cost of new health tax

Education Minister Rob Fleming ducks double tax questions

VIDEO: B.C. mayor urges province to use 24/7 electronic monitoring for offenders

Local politicians pen letter to government asking for electronic monitoring system

Kamloops gymnast wins W.R. Bennett Award for Athletic Excellence at BC Winter Games

Kamloops gymnast Rebecca Wharton was presented with the W.R. Bennett Award for Athletic Excellence

Bike meets car: Three-wheel vehicle service launches at B.C. campus

VeloMetro unveiled the world’s first electric-assisted ‘velomobile’ sharing program at the UBC

Jamie Bacon conspiracy to murder trial postponed to September

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

Most Read