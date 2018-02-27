Police searching for witnesses of accident on Banks Road

The Kelowna RCMP is looking for witnesses to assist them in their investigation after responding to a hit-and-run collision at Highway 97 and Banks Road Monday afternoon.

On Feb. 26, at approximately 1:47 p.m. Kelowna RCMP were called to a motor vehicle collision at Banks Road and Highway 97 where a Blue Jeep Cherokee was reportedly hit by a Brown GMC Jimmy.

The Kelowna Fire Department and the BC Ambulance service were on scene assisting with the injured occupants when police arrived. The female driver of the Blue Jeep Cherokee suffered serious injuries and her young female passenger was also injured. Both were transported to the Kelowna General Hospital where they sought medical attention for their nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the RCMP.

Witnesses at the scene advised police the Brown GMC Jimmy was traveling northbound on Highway 97 when it drove through a red light at the Banks Road intersection and collided with the Blue Jeep causing extensive damage to front end and driver side of the vehicle. The driver of the GMC failed to remain at the crash and immediately departed the scene northbound on Highway 97.

The front license plate of the suspect vehicle was however found at the scene and therefore officers were able to track down the driver and his vehicle at his residence. An 80-year-old male was identified as the driver and it was apparent to officers that he was suffering from a medical episode and he was transported to the Kelowna General Hospital for a medical assessment.

The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit are continuing their investigation into the collision.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the motor vehicle incident either in person or perhaps were in a vehicle equipped with a dashboard camera, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

