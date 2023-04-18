The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released this photo of a suspect involved in a theft that took place Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with the hope that a member of the public will be able to identify them. (RCMP photo)

Police seek help identifying Vernon theft suspect

The RCMP released a photo of a person from the scene of a theft that took place April 11

Police in Vernon are wondering: do you recognize this person?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft, and have released an image of the suspect wearing a Puma bucket hat and a black jacket. The suspect’s face is not visible in the image.

Police say two men entered an unlocked shed on Tuesday, April 11, around 12:30 a.m., on a property in the 2600 block of 41st Street in Vernon. They made off with a chainsaw, two generators, a bike and a pressure washer.

The theft was captured on video, which police used to release a still image of one of the suspects.

“Anyone with information that might assist in identifying the person in the photo, or who has information that may assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Cst. Albrecht at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171,” Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said in a press release.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
