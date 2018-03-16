Police seek Kelowna man missing from Vancouver

Richmond RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person

Richmond RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person

Petru (Peter) Oltean originally hails from Kelowna. His family has been unable to contact him for an extended period of time and he is believed to be transient in the lower mainland.

Peter is described as:

Caucasian male

49-years old

five-foot-eight (173 cm) tall

Thin build, ~ 130 Lbs (59 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

May appear confused or disoriented

“The photo provided is the best we could obtain,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang of the Richmond RCMP, in a press release. “His appearance may have changed. His family and police are concerned about his safety and well-being and would very much like him make contact with us.”

Anyone with information as to Petru’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police.