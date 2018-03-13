Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon woman.

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday.

Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Conn remains missing.

Conn, 44, is described as Caucasian; five-foot-three, 110-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Conn is urged to contact their local police; remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

