Police seeking info on fake-bearded robber

A man reportedly left empty-handed after demanding cash with an apparent handgun at a pawn shop

Police are seeking information about this man and the alleged armed robbery he was involved in at Mike’s Pawn Brokers on Main Street Tuesday evening. Penticton RCMP/Submitted photo

The Penticton RCMP has put out a call for information regarding an attempted armed robbery Tuesday evening at a downtown pawn shop, in which the suspect was reportedly wearing a fake beard.

Police responded to Mike’s Pawn Brokers at 333 Main Street at about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, where the armed robbery was reported.

According to RCMP, a man entered the building with what appeared to be a small handgun, demanding cash, but left empty-handed.

The male suspect is described as Caucasian, six feet tall, 170 pounds, slim build, wearing balck track pants, black shirt, grey zip-up hoody, a blue Taylor Made baseball cap, sunglasses, black gloves with white striping on the back, white running shoes and was wearing a fake beard.

“Police responded with extensive patrols being conducted, however the male was not located,” an RCMP news release reads.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or anonymously at Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.