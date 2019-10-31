Police seeking public help in identifying alleged liquor thief

The suspect allegedly stole a bottle of liquor on Oct. 4

Police officers from the Lake Country RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection to a theft at a liquor store in Lake Country on Oct. 4.

According to police, a man allegedly concealed a bottle of liquor in his pants without paying for it at a liquour in the 10,000-block of Highway 97 around 6:50 p.m.

The man is described as caucasian around his late thirties with dirty blonde hair, wearing a dark grey jacket with a yellow hooded sweatshirt underneath.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at (800)-222-8477.

Most Read