Police seize fentanyl and other drugs from Vernon home

Five people arrested in alleged dial-a-dope operation

  • Jan. 19, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP arrested five people in an alleged dial-a-dope operation, which included the seizure of illicit drugs.

Police completed an investigation Wednesday into a drug trafficking group where a residential search warrant was executed on Southwind Road in the Bella Vista Area of Vernon.

The group was allegedly operating a dial-a-dope drug trafficking network, supplying illicit drugs and operating 24-hours a day.

Four men and one woman, ranging in ages from 20 to 23, were arrested.

The search warrant resulted in a seizure of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, which were packaged for street-level distribution, along with cash and other items related to drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $7,000.

“This investigation is a great example of our commitment to investigating persons responsible for trafficking drugs, including fentanyl, in our community, said Sgt. David Evans.

All five have been released from police custody and will be attending a future court date to face proposed charges of possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is committed to enforcement and prevention initiatives that combat the possession and sale of drugs in the community.

If you have any information about illegal drug activity in the Vernon-North Okanagan area, please contact the detachment at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

