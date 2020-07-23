Police seized nearly 200 kilograms of methamphetamine Sunday after a pair of men allegedly crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally with an ATV and a trailer in Abbotsford.

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Police seized nearly 200 kilograms of methamphetamine Sunday after a pair of men allegedly crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally with an ATV and a trailer in Abbotsford.

The RCMP say residents in the area of Mt. Lehman Road reported seeing an ATV crossing the border. The RCMP Border Integrity Enforcement Team, Abbotsford Police and US Border Patrol responded. An RCMP news release said one man was arrested in a nearby blueberry field, and police seized an ATV and Trailer containing duffle bags with “bulk level methamphetamine” totaling 198 kilograms, or nearly 440 pounds.

The man arrested was an American, Zacchary Marcus Scott Hecock. He has been charged with the importation and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and remanded in custody.

The case is likely one of the largest seizures of meth in Canadian history, Cpl. Daniel Michaud, a media relatioins officer with the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime section.

There has been at least one larger seizure in international waters, but Michaud says the Abbotsford case is likely “near the top” of those occurring at Canada’s land border.

Gangs are often linked to such large smuggling operations, Michaud said.

“Usually, if we’re talking about these quantities of drugs, the chance that organized crime is involved is pretty high. We are invstigating but haven’t confirmed anything so far.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drinking now allowed at Penticton’s Skaha Park
Next story
Vernon mayor feels for those infected with COVID-19 in Kelowna

Just Posted

Okanagan charity receives money from Big White to catch illegal dumpers

Okanagan Forest Task Force uses hidden cameras to catch people illegally dumping

No mandatory masks, temperature checks for now: City of Kelowna

Mayor Colin Basran said Kelowna will continue to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s recommendations, advice

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP rush to scene of injured man in motorhome blaze

Firefighters are on scene on Three Forks Road off Highway 33 in Joe Rich

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP investigating a Springfield Road home

The officers have been at the home all morning

Tickets for Dream Lottery include homes in Okanagan

The winner has the option to choose one of eight grand prizes

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Emergency crews search water off popular Salmon Arm beach

Two search and rescue boats could be seen combing the shallow water on Thursday, July 23.

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Drinking now allowed at Penticton’s Skaha Park

Adults are allowed to drink alcohol in the area between noon and 8 p.m. until Oct. 15

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey put return to play plan in motion

Hockey will look different to start with but skates will be back on the ice September 1

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Vernon mayor feels for those infected with COVID-19 in Kelowna

‘Social distancing outside one’s own social bubble needs to be done in a very cautious way,’ Mayor Victor Cumming says

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Most Read