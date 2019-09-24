(File Photo)

Police seize replica firearms from North Okanagan home after reports of gunfire

Officers seized numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition

Some replica firearms have been seized from a residence in the 6000 block of Rimer Road after Vernon police received reports of gunfire Monday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to multiple reports of sounds of arguing followed by apparent gunfire in the BX area. The reports came just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

“Calls of this nature will generate a large police presence and we recognize that can be alarming for the neighbourhood to see,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett on Tuesday. “We would like to thank the residents in the area at the time for your patience and cooperation as officers worked to ensure your safety.”

Upon an investigation, officers seized numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition.

The mishandling of imitation firearms can lead to serious Criminal Code offences and will result in a considerable police response, said Superintendent Shawna Baher with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our police officers will treat every firearm as real until they can prove they are not.

A 24-year-old Vernon man is scheduled to attend court in November and is facing possible charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. A man and woman also involved were released from police custody with no charge.

For further information on air guns or replica firearms, refer to the RCMP Canadian Firearms Fact Sheets.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland youth organization closing
Next story
Kikinee Salmon Festival wraps up in Kelowna

Just Posted

Former PPC Kelowna-Lake Country president to run as independent

Daniel Joseph resigned in March over what he called hateful, racist, homophobic and xenophobic views

Kikinee Salmon Festival wraps up in Kelowna

Hundreds of Kelowna residents attend Kikinee Salmon Festival

Kelowna business donates $8,000 to YMCA youth initiative

The program supports employment-ready young adults through essential skills and readiness training

Fire Prevention Week coming to West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Westbank First Nation start the campaign Sept. 28

Bears have a feast at Gatzke Orchard in Oyama

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages to the orchard

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

Kootnekoff: Lumber industry setbacks, NAFTA and the CUSMA

Kelowna lawyer gives details on local, international issues

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

Police seize replica firearms from North Okanagan home after reports of gunfire

Officers seized numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition

Summerland youth organization closing

SADI Unity Youth Club had served community for past two decades

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

Most Read