Police standoff at Vernon motel

Armed officers, police dogs and armoured vehicles seen Thursday morning

UPDATE: 9:44 a.m.

Police confirm the location is part of an ongoing investigation but no details can be provided at this time.

“We can confirm there is no risk to the public,” said Vernon North Okanagan media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

ORIGINAL:

A heavy presence of armed police was reported at a Vernon motel Thursday morning.

Members of the RCMP donning armoured vests were seen kicking a door down at the EconoLodge, witnesses reported.

Witnesses reported that a window was broken and tear gas was tossed in.

“I came outside to hear ‘open up’ then booted two doors beside each other,” witness Sheldon Lee said.

Photographs shared to social media show an armoured vehicle and police dogs were utilized in the situation that has since seem to have been resolved.

Now, only one police vehicle and two officers remain on scene.

This is the second time in two months police descended on the motel. A standoff on the evening of May 29 ended peacefully.

The Morning Star has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more details. This story will be updated when those become available.

