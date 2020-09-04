Police standoff forces evacuation of homes in Kamloops

The incident is unfolding in the Juniper area of the city

  • Sep. 4, 2020 9:49 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A police standoff near Qu’Appelle Boulevard and Cheakamus Drive has led to the evacuation of nearby homes by the Kamloops RCMP.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said an armed person has barricaded themselves and is not co-operating.

“RCMP members are engaged in a negotiation and de-escalation process at this time and unfortunately we cannot predict how long this situation will take to resolve,” Pillay said.

Police are recommending the public avoid the area.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

READ MORE: Kamloops fraudster fooled — and avoids jail time

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

Just Posted

Rail Trail erosion mitigation work planned between Coldstream, Lake Country

Regional District of North Okanagan to start work on Okanagan Rail Trail mid-September

Morning Start: It’s illegal to own just one guinea pig in Switzerland

Your morning start for Friday, September 4, 2020

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

Okanagan College’s new online supports builds resilience amid COVID-19

New online counselling initiative eases high anxiety brought on by pandemic, online learning

Federal Green Party leadership candidate to make stop in Kelowna

David Merner is hosting an outdoor campaign event tonight at City Park

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Police standoff forces evacuation of homes in Kamloops

The incident is unfolding in the Juniper area of the city

$15.9M property for sale in Revelstoke

The wooded property is beside a proposed golf course

Shuswap Lake becomes important layover for flight of pelicans

Birdwatchers say the number of birds stopping to and from their nesting grounds is increasing

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

LETTER: Change in forest policies needed

Current model of forest management has has negative effects

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Age no barrier to fitness for Summerland seniors

92-year-old member works out regularly at Summerland Women’s Fitness Society

Most Read