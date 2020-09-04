Police standoff forces evacuation of homes in Kamloops

The incident is unfolding in the Juniper area of the city

-Kamloops This Week

A police standoff near Qu’Appelle Boulevard and Cheakamus Drive has led to the evacuation of nearby homes by the Kamloops RCMP.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said an armed person has barricaded themselves and is not co-operating.

“RCMP members are engaged in a negotiation and de-escalation process at this time and unfortunately we cannot predict how long this situation will take to resolve,” Pillay said.

Police are recommending the public avoid the area.

