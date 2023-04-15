‘It’s all been taken care of’: Police presence leaves West Kelowna’s Nancee Way

Eight RCMP vehicles are currently on scene; Nancee Way fully closed

Police are surrounding the area of Nancee Way on Saturday, April 15. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Update 5 p.m.

The police presence has left the scene on Nancee Road in West Kelowna.

“It’s all been taken care of,” a Westbank First Nation officer told Black Press Media.

Included in the police presence was the tactical team.

Capital News has reached out to the RCMP.

Original

The West Kelowna RCMP are surrounding a nearby home in the area of Nancee Way on Saturday afternoon, April 15.

Eight police vehicles and one Westbank First Nation law enforcement are currently on scene.

Breaking – a police standoff is taking place in the area of Nancee Way in #WestKelowna @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/1Al0ACnF7d — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 15, 2023

Nancee Way is fully closed because of the police presence that has been on scene since around 2 p.m.

An ambulance, and two ambulance supervisors are also on scene at the intersection of Nancee Way and Westside Road South.

The RCMP are using a drone to survey the area.

A Capital News reporter is on scene and more updates will be provided when available. More to come.

