Chase police responded to a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business on May 11. (File photo)

Police step up patrols in Sorrento after man reportedly beaten unconscious

Victim reportedly beaten, left unconscious and bleeding in parking lot

  • May. 24, 2022 12:00 p.m.
Chase RCMP will be stepping up patrols at a Sorrento business following a reported assault.

On May 11, around 2:30 a.m., Chase police received a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business. Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a media release that a man had been reportedly beaten and was unconscious and bleeding in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm where he received treatment for head injuries.

Investigating officers interviewed witnesses and determined individuals involved in the assault had fled before police arrived.

“All parties in this incident were well known to each other,” said Kennedy, adding police are investigating and expect to forward charge recommendations to Crown counsel.

“Neighbours can expect to see increased police patrols at this business in the future,” said Kennedy.

