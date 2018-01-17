Police suffer fractured leg, sprained fingers after violent Vancouver confrontation

A Penticton man faces assault charges following the incident

A man is facing a slew of assault charges following a violent confrontation in Downtown Vancouver early Monday morning that sent to police officers to hospital.

In Wednesday news release, Vancouver Police said that two officers were in their parked car on Granville Street near Helmcken Street a man came up to them just before 2 a.m.

Police claim that 44-year-old Paul Eddison, of Penticton, was in an agitated state when he physically confronted them.

They allege that the two officer were hurt while trying to pacify Edison and that both officers were sent to hospital.

One officer ended up with a fractured leg, requiring emergency surgery, and the other had several sprained fingers.

Eddison is facing charges related to aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, and uttering threats.

Previous story
Dine Around Thompson Okanagan kicks off
Next story
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Just Posted

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

Kelowna doctor featured in film

On a Scale of 1 to 10 will be released next fall on DVD

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan kicks off

Fifty restaurants in the region will participate in this year’s event

Kelowna developer releases video fly-through for project

Kelowna’s Mission Group releases video prior to community open house and public hearing

Your Jan. 17 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BC husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

Couple presented with Vital Link Awards for quick use of CPR

154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Government funding to bring subsea fiber optic cable to connect people on the coast

Star gazing: The wonders of Saturn

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.25%, cites strong economic data

The rate increase is expected to prompt Canada’s large banks to raise their prime lending rates

The Movie Guy: Tonya Harding movie gaining steam

Kelowna movie columnist Rick Davis takes a look at new movies coming out this week

Warriors blanked at home by Vipers

West Kelowna loses first home date of 2018, shutout for second straight game

Letter: Another development requesting height variance

Kelowna letter-writer says an upcoming development public hearing should be well-attended

Police suffer fractured leg, sprained fingers after violent Vancouver confrontation

A Penticton man faces assault charges following the incident

Most Read