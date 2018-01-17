Police suffer fractured leg, sprained fingers after violent Vancouver confrontation

A man is facing a slew of assault charges following a violent confrontation in Downtown Vancouver early Monday morning that sent to police officers to hospital.

In Wednesday news release, Vancouver Police said that two officers were in their parked car on Granville Street near Helmcken Street a man came up to them just before 2 a.m.

Police claim that 44-year-old Paul Eddison, of Penticton, was in an agitated state when he physically confronted them.

They allege that the two officer were hurt while trying to pacify Edison and that both officers were sent to hospital.

One officer ended up with a fractured leg, requiring emergency surgery, and the other had several sprained fingers.

Eddison is facing charges related to aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, and uttering threats.