RCMP are on scene at Heighway Lane in Peachland

Residents in Peachland are reporting a large police presence off of Heighway Lane and Renfrew Road.

According to social media neighbours are not being allowed back into the area.

The incident began to unfold just after 2 p.m.

Fire crews are also on scene.

A reporter is headed to the scene, more to follow.

