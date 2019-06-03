Police SUV crashes into semi-truck on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

A suburban SUV collided with a semi-truck Monday evening on Highway 33.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. near Loseth Road in Black Mountain.

Highway 33 was closed in the eastbound lanes while emergency crews were on scene.

According to a witness the police vehicle had its sirens on and was travelling eastbound Highway 33 when the semi-truck pulled in front of the officer and cut the suburban off.

The semi was attempting to pull into a drive way when it was rear ended by the police SUV.

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

One witness stated she heard a loud bang and came out of her home to see what happened. She told the Capital News she was shocked to see the extent of the damage.

A dog was reported to also be in the vehicle but was quickly extracted without injuries.

READ MORE: Composite drawing to help identify assault suspect

READ MORE: Kelowna man stabbed while searching for ‘stolen’ cellphone

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report
Next story
Kelowna court hears, 2012 murder victim had a history of violence

Just Posted

Kelowna court hears, 2012 murder victim had a history of violence

Christopher Ausman’s friend said Ausman was known to be confrontational

Police SUV crashes into semi-truck on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Mother bear and three cubs spotted near Peachland school

The bears were seen on Sunday in Peachland

Composite drawing to help identify assault suspect

Kelowna RCMP ask for publics assistance in identifying man in composite sketch

$20,000 in goods and foods donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank

The manager of Baby & Me Kelowna recently made the donation

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

South Okanagan police faced two risky situations related to vehicle thefts last Thursday

One man faces three charges related to alleged vehicle theft

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Okanagan businessman elected for People’s Party of Canada

Kyle Delfing is the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have caused South Okanagan fire

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

A Gardener’s Diary: Benefits of mountain kale

Jocelyne Sewell is a longtime gardener and gardening columnist with The Morning Star in Vernon

Most Read