Police tame down Easter weekend house party

West Kelowna RCMP called to Gosset Road where a reported more than 100 teens came for a house party

Several individuals were arrested, then subsequently released after West Kelowna RCMP responded to complaints of a house party March 29 in and around the 2400 block of Gosset Road.

“Police were told that many of the youths were openly consuming alcohol and causing disturbances by yelling and fighting in public,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

”Although some youths dispersed upon the arrival of officers into the area, a number of youths, some of which were believed to be intoxicated, were non-compliant with police direction.”

O’Donaghey said the priority for the RCMP was police and public safety, and with that in mind, officers worked to safely disperse the crowd and maintain the peace.

A few individuals were arrested and later released.

